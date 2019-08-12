Image copyright Michael McGurk Image caption Mr Allan said V&A Dundee had already proved itself to be "a transformative project"

Business leader and entrepreneur Tim Allan has been announced as the new chairman of Dundee's V&A museum.

Mr Allan is the owner of Unicorn Property Group, which has invested in the regeneration of Dundee's waterfront over the last decade.

He is also president of Scottish Chambers of Commerce, and sits on the board of investment syndicate Archangels.

Mr Allan succeeds the founding chairwoman of V&A Dundee, Lesley Knox.

In March, the museum announced it had welcomed half a million visitors since opening last September, reaching the milestone almost six months earlier than expected.

V&A Dundee was designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

As Scotland's first design museum, it has permanent Scottish design galleries and holds major exhibitions showcasing the best in international design, as well as events, talks and workshops.

'Exciting moment'

Mr Allan said: "V&A Dundee has already proved itself to be a transformative project for Dundee, Tayside and Scotland, and I am very pleased to have been appointed chair of this world-class museum.

"This continues my relationship supporting the project over many years, including helping fundraise for V&A Dundee's construction.

"As a business owner and investor I have seen the very real impact of V&A Dundee on raising international awareness of this great city, and I look forward to the museum continuing to support the regeneration of Dundee as well as attracting visitors from all over the world."

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said: "I am delighted that the board has appointed Tim Allan as its new chair, at a particularly exciting moment as the museum prepares for its first birthday and looks ahead to an ambitious programme of international exhibitions in the coming years.

"Our founding chair Lesley Knox has contributed enormously to the many successes V&A Dundee has already enjoyed, from the architectural competition which appointed Kengo Kuma, to the foundation of Scotland's first design museum and the remarkable moment when we opened to the world."