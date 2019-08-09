Clyde shipyard Ferguson set to go into administration
- 9 August 2019
The firm behind the Ferguson shipyard in Port Glasgow has begun the process of going into administration.
Ferguson Marine Engineering directors are expected to serve notice of their intent to go into administration by the end of next week.
The business has been involved in a long-running dispute over the construction of two ferries for CalMac.
The Scottish government has said its priorities include completing the ships and keeping shipbuilding at the site.