Image copyright Google Image caption Dundee was among the airports closed by strike action last month

A Scottish airports operator has tabled a new pay offer in a long-running dispute with air traffic controllers.

The move by Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) comes after a series of strikes affected six Scottish airports last month.

The union Prospect said no further strike days would be planned while it consulted its members on the offer.

However, it added that a work-to-rule which has been in place since April would continue.

In July, the travel plans of thousands of passengers were disrupted by 24-hour strikes at Inverness, Sumburgh, Kirkwall, Dundee, Stornoway and Benbecula airports.

The Scottish government, which owns Hial, urged the company and Prospect to hold fresh talks to resolve the dispute.

Prospect negotiations officer David Avery said: "Prospect has received a pay offer for all Hial staff, including air traffic controllers who are currently in dispute.

"We are consulting our members on the offer. While we do so no further strike days are planned but the work to rule remains in place.

"Prospect will not be commenting on the detail of the offer."