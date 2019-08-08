Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Firms appeared to look to short-term workers to fulfil roles

Scottish firms appear to be looking to short-term workers to fill staffing vacancies, research from Royal Bank of Scotland has found.

Its Report on Jobs said the number of permanent staff appointments in Scotland had fallen for the first time in more than two and a half years.

Meanwhile, demand for temporary staff grew sharply in July.

The report said that indicators showed signs of a "softening" labour market.

It warned about the availability of labour, saying: "The decline in permanent staff placements coincided with a steep and accelerated deterioration in permanent labour supply across Scotland that was among the fastest recorded in the survey history."

Royal Bank of Scotland chief economist Sebastian Burnside said: "While Report on Jobs data has shown falling permanent placements at the aggregate UK level in each month since March, Scotland had shown resilience to defy this trend and continue posting healthy jobs growth in the first half of the year.

"However, the upturn in permanent staff appointments across Scotland came to an end in July, as permanent hiring fell for the first time in two and a half years."

He said: "Firms appeared to look to short-term workers to fulfil roles at their firms.

"Alongside the renewed rise in temp billings, demand for short-term staff rose at a sharper rate in July."