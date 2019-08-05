Scotland business

Two arrested over alleged fraud in West Lothian

  • 5 August 2019

Two people have been arrested and charged over alleged fraud involving a firm in West Lothian.

Police Scotland said a 53-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested "in connection with reports of fraudulent schemes linked to a business" in Dechmont.

Police added that a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.