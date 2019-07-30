Image copyright ScotlandIS Image caption Jane Morrison-Ross previously worked for technology services firm Capgemini

Digital technology industry body ScotlandIS has appointed a new chief executive.

Jane Morrison-Ross will join the organisation next month, working alongside outgoing head Polly Purvis, who retires in October.

Ms Morrison-Ross is a former board member of ScotlandIS.

She has held senior roles at technology services firm Capgemini and the Taigh Chearsabhagh Museum and Arts Centre in North Uist.

'Exciting time'

Ms Morrison-Ross said: "It's a hugely exciting time for the sector and I'm looking forward to helping ScotlandIS become one window to the digital technology economy across Scotland, from the Highlands and Islands to the south, continuing to build Scotland's international reputation as an attractive destination for digital businesses."

During her six years in office, Ms Purvis spearheaded the formation of digital skills academy CodeClan, which is now producing more than 400 technically-skilled graduates a year in Scotland.

She also championed the formation of the Digital Xtra Fund, a charity which aims to help all young people across Scotland benefit from hands-on experience of computer science, coding and digital making.

According to ScotlandIS, the digital technologies industry in Scotland employs 63,000 people and generates £6bn in GVA (gross value added) per year.