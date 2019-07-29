Cruise firm to create 30 new jobs

Image copyright Getty Images

A Scottish travel company has announced plans to create 30 new jobs at its cruise division.

Scotland's Cruise Centre is looking to fill sales, customer service and administration posts, boosting the company's headcount by 35%.

The firm is part of the Stewart Travel Group, which runs the CruiseKings brand and a chain of retail outlets.

The Ayr-based business said the recruitment drive was in response to "booming" demand.

Rhiannon Kilbride, from Stewart Travel Group, said: "Staffing across our cruise division has doubled in the last three years, and that includes roles in sales, customer service, sales support, administration, product and marketing.

"To fulfil our growth ambitions for the next part of our journey, we are looking to grow our sales and service functions by 35% and to immediately recruit new cruise experts and boost our administration and customer service teams."