One of Scotland's largest accountancy firms, Campbell Dallas, has expanded further by taking over Aberdeen-based Williamson and Dunn.

Founded in 1880, Williamson and Dunn employs five partners and 36 staff and has a fee income of more than £3m.

Campbell Dallas has 47 partners and nearly 550 staff, and a combined fee income of about £40m.

It runs offices in Aberdeen, Ayr, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Perth and Stirling.

In April, Campbell Dallas merged with Scott-Moncrieff, having become part of the Cogital Group international accountancy firm in late 2017.

Williamson and Dunn provides accountancy, advisory, tax, audit, financial planning and compliance services, specialising in sectors such as farming, fishing, property, healthcare, estates and construction.

Campbell Dallas managing partner Chris Horne said the deal was a good move for both firms.

He said: "Williamson and Dunn is a highly respected Aberdeen firm with a long history of advising businesses and private clients, and we are delighted to welcome them to Campbell Dallas.

"The deal provides Campbell Dallas with further scale to expand our client base in Aberdeen and throughout the north east and provides staff with the chance to develop their careers across a larger business.

"Working together, we will offer the best technology-driven services to our clients."