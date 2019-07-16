Scottish employment rate close to record high

Image copyright Getty Images

Scotland's labour market continued to perform strongly in the spring, according to new official figures.

In the three months to May, employment among Scots of working age rose by 6,000 to just over 2.6 million.

The employment rate of 75.8% was close to the highest figure on record.

Meanwhile, Office for National Statistics data showed unemployment north of the border fell by 1,000 to 92,000. The jobless rate of 3.3% was below the UK figure of 3.8%.

Business Minister Jamie Hepburn said Scotland had continued to outperform the UK in employment rates for women and 16 to 24-year-olds.

He added: "These latest results shows Scotland is seeing the benefits of our labour market strategy - driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth, rising to the challenges of our labour market and delivering fair and good quality work across society.

"While Scotland's economy and job market continues to perform, the UK government's EU exit plans, in whatever form, will cost jobs, make people poorer and damage our society."

'Very positive'

Scottish Secretary David Mundell: "It is very positive to see that employment levels remain high while the number of people who are unemployed has stayed at almost a record low.

"The UK government is ensuring a strong Scottish economy by investing in city and growth deals across Scotland.

"This month we have finalised the £400m Borderlands Growth Deal and announced a £65m Moray Growth Deal - helping create opportunities, jobs and long-term growth across Scotland."

Other ONS data showed wage growth in the UK rose to 3.6% in the year to May 2019 - the highest growth rate since 2008.

However, adjusting for inflation, wages held steady compared with last month.