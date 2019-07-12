Image copyright Getty Images

The number of companies contacting Scotland's national business advice service - Business Gateway - has fallen in the past year.

A total of 9,083 start-up businesses used the service in 2018, down 0.5% on the previous year.

There was also a 6.8% drop in the number of so-called growth firms using the service, down from 3,166 to 2,951.

Business Gateway said the drop was the result of Brexit uncertainty and polarised position on global trade.

'Reduced investment'

The scheme, which is delivered by local authorities, is one of the main support systems for business in Scotland.

In its annual report, Business Gateway said half of the start-ups were led by women, while 7% were led by people from ethnic minorities.

Chairman Steven Heddle said: "Over the past year, the global economy has been dominated by the uncertainties arising from Brexit, polarised positions on world trade and diverging views on the important issue of climate change. That uncertainty seems to be playing out in reduced investment in growth by businesses."

He added: "It is good, therefore, to see Business Gateway continuing to deliver the support and make the connections which enable our businesses to realise their potential and achieve their ambitions."