Total sells four North Sea oil fields and shares of six others
French oil giant Total has sold a portfolio of its North Sea assets in a $635m (£509m) deal.
Private equity fund HitecVision, and Oman's Petrogas will take over four fields and a share in six others.
The portfolio includes Total-operated fields Dumbarton, Balloch, Lochranza, Drumtochty, Flyndre, Affleck and Cawdor and minority stakes in CNOOC-operated Golden Eagle, Scott and Telford.
The fields will be owned by a subsidiary Petrogas NEO UK.
They are expected to produce 25,000 barrels of oil per day.
A spokesman for NEO UK said it had an aspiration to grow production from the fields to more than 100,000 in the next two to three years.