French oil giant Total has sold a portfolio of its North Sea assets in a $635m (£509m) deal.

Private equity fund HitecVision, and Oman's Petrogas will take over four fields and a share in six others.

The portfolio includes Total-operated fields Dumbarton, Balloch, Lochranza, Drumtochty, Flyndre, Affleck and Cawdor and minority stakes in CNOOC-operated Golden Eagle, Scott and Telford.

The fields will be owned by a subsidiary Petrogas NEO UK.

They are expected to produce 25,000 barrels of oil per day.

A spokesman for NEO UK said it had an aspiration to grow production from the fields to more than 100,000 in the next two to three years.