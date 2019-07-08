Image copyright Lidl

Lidl has announced plans to open 12 new stores across Scotland, creating about 500 jobs over the next three years.

The discount supermarket chain said construction had already started on stores in Dumbarton, Dundee, East Kilbride, Cowdenbeath and Larkhall.

It has yet to release details about the other seven planned sites.

The company also plans to "enhance" a number of existing stores, either through extensions or relocations to bigger sites.

The expansion move will add to the retailer's current estate of 98 stores in Scotland.

Lidl's regional director for Scotland, Ross Millar, said: "Since opening our very first store in Scotland 25 years ago, we've opened our doors to towns and cities across the country, employing more than 2,200 people."

Image copyright Lidl Image caption Lidl's new regional distribution centre in North Lanarkshire is due to open in November this year

Meanwhile, construction is continuing on Lidl's new regional distribution centre at the Eurocentral industrial estate in North Lanarkshire.

The 58,000 sq m facility will replace the company's existing Scottish warehouse in Livingston after it becomes "fully operational" in November. It will be Lidl's largest distribution centre in the UK.