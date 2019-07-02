New Arran distillery officially opens

Image copyright Isle of Arran Distillers

The first new distillery on the Isle of Arran for nearly 25 years has officially opened its doors to visitors.

Lagg Distillery had undergone major construction work, with a new visitor centre, shop, cafe and restaurant.

Owners Isle of Arran Distillers said the move was in response to the continuing growth of whisky tourism in Scotland.

Single malt production started earlier this year at Lagg.

Two new copper stills were installed at the site, which sits on the southern tip of the island.

Image copyright Isle of Arran Distillers

Lagg is the first new distillery on the island since Isle of Arran Distillers opened its other site in Lochranza in 1995.

The company said it expected total visitor numbers to both sites to reach more than 200,000 by 2020.

Lagg Distillery manager Graham Omand said: "We're all thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our spectacular new Lagg Distillery and to bring production back to the heart of whisky-making on the Isle of Arran."