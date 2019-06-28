Image copyright Chris James

Isle of Skye Brewing Company has expanded by buying rival craft brewer Black Wolf for an undisclosed sum.

The move will provide the Skye-based firm with its own bottling facilities for the first time.

Black Wolf, which is based near Stirling, was sold by VC2 Brands, whose portfolio includes Stivy's cider and liqueur ranges as well as Boë Gin.

Both Isle of Skye and Black Wolf will "operate as normal" under the new ownership.

All of Isle of Skye's beers - which include Skye Gold and Skye Craft lager - will continue to be brewed in Uig, while Black Wolf will continue to bottle for other brands.

Black Wolf Brewery, which was known as TSA (Traditional Scottish Ales) before it rebranded in 2014, produces craft, premium and "heritage-style" brews including Rok IPA, Lomond Gold and 1488.

Isle of Skye Brewing Company managing director Kenny Webster said that having its own bottling facilities would help the company "meet current growth demands and look at additional opportunities".