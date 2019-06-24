Image copyright McQueens Dairies

A Scottish dairy is to create up to 100 jobs over the next two years as part of a multi-million expansion plan.

McQueens Dairies Ltd, based in Glasgow, has bought the former Muller dairy in East Kilbride, which will allow it to increase its doorstep deliveries.

The new facility, over 6.5 acres, is expected to open in Spring 2020.

The family business, founded in 1995, operates eight distribution depots in Scotland and north of England and a dairy in Glasgow.

It currently employs 400 members of staff, with the couple's five children holding senior positions within the business. It opened its latest depot in Galashiels in May 2019.

'Demand for doorstep delivery'

Chairman Mick McQueen said: "We're an ambitious business that delivers milk direct to customers' doors and want to build on the success we've achieved so far.

"In the last year we grew turnover by 30% and we expect that increase to be repeated this year so the new dairy in East Kilbride, which is larger than our current dairy, gives us a real platform to maintain that momentum. We're also very excited about creating many new jobs as a result.

"Our success to date has been by focusing on the demand for doorstep delivery both here in Scotland and in the north of England.

"We know that many people purchase milk from supermarkets but our business is about delivering milk direct to the consumer be that doorsteps or businesses. There is a real growth in the demand for doorstep delivery and we are perfectly placed to respond."

Image copyright McQueens Dairies Image caption Commercial director Calum McQueen, chairman Mick McQueen and Sales director Ruairidh McQueen

Mr McQueen said the firm's current dairy and distribution centre in the north of Glasgow had reached capacity.

The expansion means the company will also need more supplies from farmers.

"We will be using the dairy in a different way to how it was used before, which was predominantly to produce flavoured milk and potted cream," Mr McQueen said.

"We'll be focused on processing liquid milk, along with orange and apple juices, so a large part of our investment will be in modern dairy technology including new refrigeration plant, pasteurising equipment and a filler line that includes glass bottles which are having a resurgence with our customers.

"We are also pleased that another positive result from our expansion is that we will be processing more milk. Our supply relationship with First Milk will see them delivering more raw milk to us, directly from farmers which is good news for everyone."

McQueens Dairies Ltd has over 100,000 milk delivery customers across Scotland and in the north of England - served by distribution depots in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, Galashiels, Mansfield, Huddersfield, Warrington and Preston.