Cloud computing specialist Iomart has reported annual revenues of more than £100m for the first time.

The Glasgow-based firm, whose clients include Skyscanner, Pernod Ricard, the NHS and English National Ballet, said revenue climbed by 6% to £103.7m in the year to the end of March.

Pre-tax profit was also up by 9%, at £16.2m.

The company said the acquisitions of firms Bytemark and LDeX had added new customers and data centre locations.

Iomart, which provides cloud computing server space, said the results represented "another year of strong performance" by the company.

Chief executive Angus MacSween said: "We enter the new year with confidence, underpinned by a significantly larger pipeline of prospects than this time last year.

"The journey to cloud adoption remains a long term trend and, as a result, our market opportunity is large and widening."