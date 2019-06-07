Image copyright Stryyk

The soft drinks firm behind Irn-Bru is entering the alcohol-free spirits market for the first time.

AG Barr has invested £1m in a 20% minority stake in Stryyk, which makes alcohol-free rum, vodka and gin.

The Cumbernauld-based firm will also be the exclusive UK distributor for the brand's parent company, Elegantly Spirited Limited.

Elegantly Spirited was founded by entrepreneurs Alex Carlton and Andrew King.

Mr King sold his previous business - cocktail mixer maker Funkin - to AG Barr in 2015.

Chief executive Roger White said: "More and more consumers are seeking a drink that adds positively to their social experience but without the side-effects of alcohol.

"We're very excited to be involved in both investing in and growing the Stryyk brand in this new and fast-moving consumer category."

Last month AG Barr announced plans to launch a new Irn-Bru energy drink in the summer.

Sugar and sugar-free variants of Irn-Bru Energy will be available in shops across Scotland, Ireland and the north of England from 1 July.