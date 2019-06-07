Image copyright Great British Prawns Image caption The company aims to deliver king prawns from the tank to the plate within 24 hours

An aquaculture firm is launching what it claims is the world's first sustainable land-based, clean water prawn farm.

Great British Prawns aims to deliver king prawns from the tank to the plate within 24 hours.

The warm water shrimp will be grown at its farm in Stirlingshire.

The firm said the majority of the UK's king prawns were currently sourced frozen from farms in the Far East and Central America.

Great British Prawns added that its approach avoided freezing or air miles.

The king prawns - otherwise known as Pacific whiteleg shrimp - will be grown at Balfron in more than 300 tonnes of water, capable of holding up to a million fresh prawns. They will grow to reach an average size of 25g (0.9oz) each.

Harvesting will begin this summer and the prawns will initially be available to hotels and restaurants within a two-hour drive of the farm.

The company said it planned to open more farms across the UK in the future.

Chairman and commercial director James McEuen said: "Most prawns have travelled 6,000 miles to reach a UK consumer, with worldwide demand continuing to grow.

"But we know that consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of seafood production and to be sustainable, the future of aquaculture really has to be land-based.

"We aim to meet growing UK consumer demand for regional and local food production with the reassurance of outstanding husbandry, provenance and sustainability."