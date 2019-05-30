Green light for new salmon farm in Orkney

Image copyright Scottish Sea Farms

Scottish Sea Farms has been given the green light to launch a new salmon farm in Orkney.

The Norwegian-owned firm said it planned to invest £3.2m in the site, which will be based off the island of Hunda within Scapa Flow.

It has been given consent to grow up to 1,677 tonnes of salmon per two-year crop cycle at the farm.

Six new full-time roles will be created at Hunda, which is expected to start operating in the spring.

Scottish Sea Farms said it was "the ideal location for growing premium quality salmon in the most responsible and environmentally sustainable way".

Production manager for Orkney, Richard Darbyshire, said: "Salmon farming continues to advance at a great pace and this new farm at Hunda will benefit from the latest know-how and technologies.

"Each and every aspect of our farming activity has been carefully considered: from enhancing fish health and welfare, to protecting local marine life and the surrounding environment."

Scottish Sea Farms is jointly owned by SalMar and the Leroy Seafood Group of Norway.

Hunda will bring the number of its farming locations in Scotland to 46. It currently employs about 460 staff in Scotland.