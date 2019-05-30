Oil firm Chevron is to sell its assets in the North Sea for $2bn (£1.58bn).

The deal with Israeli-owned oil firm Ithaca Energy will involve the transfer of about 500 employees, 200 of whom are based offshore.

It is subject to the approval of the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA). Ithaca said it saw "exciting growth opportunities" in the North Sea.

Chevron was among the first oil companies to drill in the North Sea in the 1960s.

BP, Royal Dutch Shell and ConocoPhillips are among firms to have recently sold assets in the North Sea.

The ConocoPhillips deal last month saw the company pulling out of UK exploration and production after selling its North Sea oil and gas assets to Chrysaor for $2.68bn (£2bn).