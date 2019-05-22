Profits fall at energy company SSE
Scottish energy company SSE has said annual results have fallen well short of what it hoped, while it has faced tough competition and rising costs.
Pre-tax profits fell 38% to £725m.
The company is also still trying to confirm a buyer for its retail customer division, after a planned merger with rival energy firm NPower collapsed.
SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies the the Perth-based company would continue to invest millions of pounds in green energy projects.