Profits fall at energy company SSE

  • 22 May 2019
Scottish energy company SSE has said annual results have fallen well short of what it hoped, while it has faced tough competition and rising costs.

Pre-tax profits fell 38% to £725m.

The company is also still trying to confirm a buyer for its retail customer division, after a planned merger with rival energy firm NPower collapsed.

SSE chief executive Alistair Phillips-Davies the the Perth-based company would continue to invest millions of pounds in green energy projects.

