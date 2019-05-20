Image copyright ADL Image caption Alexander Dennis will build most of the planned new vehicles

Transport giant Stagecoach has announced plans to order more than £80m worth of new vehicles.

A total of 351 "cleaner, greener" buses and coaches are expected to go into service this year.

They will be introduced on Stagecoach's regional networks in England, Scotland and Wales, as well as its megabus.com routes in the UK.

More than 300 of the vehicles will be built by Falkirk-based Alexander Dennis (ADL) and its subsidiary Plaxton.

Perth-based Stagecoach said "virtually all" of the vehicles met the UK government's specifications for low carbon emission buses, with a mixture of electric vehicle technology and the latest Euro 6 emissions standard engines.

The investment includes 131 low-floor double-decker vehicles, as well as about 95 single-deck vehicles and 28 midibuses.

Stagecoach chief executive Martin Griffiths said: "This is a huge investment by the private sector in providing better mobility and better air quality in local communities.

"It follows other significant investment that we've made in smart ticketing, improved information for customers and digital technology."