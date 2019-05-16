Irn-Bru maker to launch energy drink

Image copyright AG Barr

Soft drinks firm AG Barr is to launch a new Irn-Bru energy drink in the summer.

Sugar and sugar-free variants of Irn-Bru Energy will be available in shops across Scotland, Ireland and the north of England from 1 July.

The Cumbernauld-based firm said the brand-new formula would "combine the iconic flavour of Irn-Bru's top secret essence with the taurine, caffeine, B vitamins and taste of an energy drink".

It will contain 32mg of caffeine per 100ml.

Barr said the proportion of caffeine was "roughly the same as a medium latte from high street coffee chains".

Marketing director Adrian Troy said: "Energy drinks are a really fast-growing, exciting market and we're confident Irn-Bru Energy will wake up and shake up energy drink fans in Scotland and beyond."