A Scottish IT firm has collapsed with the loss of nearly 100 jobs.

Administrators were called in to Dalkeith-based Hutchinson Networks Ltd on Monday after it got into financial difficulties.

A total of 94 of the company's 109 employees were made redundant with immediate effect.

The remaining staff have been retained to run services for customers while administrators explore a sale of the business and assets.

Established in 2011, the business offered IT network solutions to blue-chip, small and medium-sized businesses around the world.

'Rising star'

Joint administrator Blair Nimmo, from KPMG, said: "Hutchinson Networks was a rising star in global IT network deployment.

"It had invested heavily for future growth and secured attractive contracts for the second half of 2019.

"Despite the exhaustive actions of the directors to increase sales, reduce costs and attract new investment, the business was unable to continue trading.

"We are exploring a sale of the business and assets and would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible.

"Additionally, we are working with Scottish Enterprise and Skills Development Scotland to provide a full range of support to the company's employees throughout this process."

Meanwhile, IT firm Cinos Communication Services (CCS), which collaborated with Hutchinson on a number of projects, said it was in talks to take on some of Hutchinson's former staff.

CCS co-founder Dan Worman said: "There is a lot of alignment in the services Hutchinson provided, and the services Cinos provides.

"We are here to assist Hutchinson's customers should they need us, and have made offers of contract for a number of Hutchinson's staff."

The BBC understands it is looking to take on about eight former Hutchinson employees.