Image copyright CVS Group Image caption The plans include a referrals hospital, small animal practice and pathology laboratory in Livingston

Veterinary services provider CVS Group is set to build a new facility in West Lothian, creating up to 110 jobs.

CVS has been granted planning permission for a veterinary referrals hospital, small animal practice and specialist pathology laboratory in Livingston.

The move comes after CVS purchased a 1.2-acre plot from industrial property developer Chancerygate for £450,000.

The 30,000 sq ft facility will sit next to Livingston Trade Park.

CVS owns more than 500 veterinary surgeries in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, including 17 branches in Scotland.

Its Livingston centre will be one of only eight referral practices in the UK, providing specialist treatment for the veterinary industry.

CVS property development director Darren Oxley said the move would grow the group's presence in "a prime central belt location".

Located at Houstoun Industrial Estate, Livingston Trade Park will comprise eight industrial units totalling 40,000 sq ft.

The Chancerygate development is scheduled for completion in October.