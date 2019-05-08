Image copyright Diageo Image caption The planning application includes the creation of a new stillhouse at Port Ellen

Whisky production could be revived at an iconic distillery on Islay for the first time in more than 35 years, under plans put forward by Diageo.

The drinks giant has submitted a planning application to overhaul the Port Ellen Distillery, which closed in 1983.

The proposals include restoring the distillery's original kiln building and traditional sea-front warehouses.

There are also plans for a new stillhouse.

The move is part of a £35m investment programme by Diageo to reopen Port Ellen Distillery and Brora Distillery in Sutherland, both of which closed in 1983.

Image copyright Rob Farrow/Geograph Image caption Port Ellen Distillery closed in 1983

The buildings at Port Ellen Distillery have undergone many changes since it first opened in 1824.

In the 1930s the distillery was closed and largely demolished, before being rebuilt in the 1960s.

Following its most recent closure in 1983, only a handful of the original buildings remained.

'Whisky legend'

Georgie Crawford, master distiller leading the Port Ellen project, said: "This is another hugely significant milestone on our journey to bring Port Ellen Distillery back to life.

"This is no ordinary distillery project - we are bringing a true whisky legend back to life and we believe our plans do justice to the iconic status of Port Ellen and will capture the imagination of whisky fans from all over the world."

Last month, Diageo submitted plans to overhaul visitor facilities at two distilleries in the north of Scotland.

It said planning applications had been filed for Cardhu in Speyside and Clynelish in Sutherland, after public consultation.