Scotch whisky has gained greater legal protection in South Korea after being granted a certification trademark.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) said the move would help prevent the sale of fake products and ensure legal protection in South Korea after Brexit.

The trademark will enhance protection currently available under the EU-South Korean free-trade agreement.

SWA has registered intellectual property rights in more than 100 markets around the world.

To be officially recognised as a Scottish product, whisky must be aged in oak casks in Scotland for at least three years and bottled at a strength of no less than 40% alcohol by volume.

SWA legal deputy director Lindesay Low said: "Only through robust and consistent action can consumers be assured that the Scotch whisky they enjoy is the genuine article each and every time."