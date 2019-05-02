Scotland business

Jobs lost as courier SGM Distribution goes into liquidation

  • 2 May 2019
SGM website Image copyright SGM Distribution

A total of 16 jobs have been lost after a courier company with depots in Aberdeen and Letham in Angus went into liquidation.

SGM Distribution said 51 of its employees have been taken on by a new employer.

The company has a fleet of 47 vehicles.

Liquidators at MHA Henderson Loggie said SGM Distribution - which was established in 2006 - had experienced "increasingly difficult" trading conditions since expanding into the north east four years ago.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites