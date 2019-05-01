Scottish economy 2018 growth confirmed at 1.3%
- 1 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Official figures from the Scottish government show the economy grew by 1.3% in 2018.
Growth is close to the UK figure of 1.4%.
The latest publication from Scotland's chief statistician confirms the original estimate of 0.3% growth in the final quarter, but revises downwards the overall 2018 figure from 1.4%.
The report indicates the services sector and construction continued to grow, but production fell by 0.8%
Growth for services was calculated at 0.5%, and for construction at 0.4%.