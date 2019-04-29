Image caption The development includes a nine-screen cinema complex

Construction work has started on a £40m leisure development at one of Glasgow's largest shopping centres.

The revamp at St Enoch Centre includes a nine-screen Vue cinema, nine restaurants and new retail and leisure facilities.

The redevelopment will add 30,000 sq ft to the centre, bringing the overall space to 880,000 sq ft.

Developers expect the overhaul to attract an additional two million people per year.

The cinema, retail outlets and restaurants are set to open in summer 2020.

St Enoch Centre general manager Anne Ledgerwood said: "St. Enoch Centre has been at the heart of Glasgow retail for 30 years and we remain focused on the continued growth and development of the centre."