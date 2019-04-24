Image caption Black Bay is one of several residential recording based in rural locations around Scotland

Hopes are high that rural recording studios in Scotland will benefit from an increase in the number of musicians wanting to make records.

The country is home to several places where artists can live and work at the same time.

One of them, Black Bay Studio on Lewis, has signed a deal with online directory Miloco, which has some of the world's top studios on its books.

Black Bay was set up two years ago by Pete Fletcher.

The studio is based in an old converted crab factory at Great Bernera.

"It's been amazing," said Pete, adding: "We've had all sorts of acts from classical through to rock and electronica coming to make records."

He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme the Miloco deal could be significant, adding: "They represent some of the top studios worldwide. Scotland isn't that well represented on there and, for residential studios in the UK, we're hoping we can be one of their main offers.

Image caption There is demand among musicians to make music in remote locations, like the Western Isles

"Every major label artist you can think of has worked with one of their studios."

Pete said the future looked positive for Scottish residential recording studios, adding: "The music industry has gone through a lot of changes in recent years.

"But I think the thing that's come out the other side of that is there's still lots of bands, lots of artists making records, lots of people wanting to write more records and release more records every year than ever before."

Pete said working in a remote residential recording studio allowed people to cut themselves off from the world and focus on their art.

"If you're working in a city, sometimes you've got a group of sessions maybe for two or three days and everyone goes away and comes back," he said.

"You've got to get everybody there on time, or drop the kids off at school."

Black Bay was set up with backing from the HIE enterprise agency and its deal with Miloco comes ahead of the Xpo North creative industry conference in Inverness in July.

