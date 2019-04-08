Image copyright Diageo Image caption Cardhu is among four distilleries which will be linked to a new Johnnie Walker visitor attraction in Edinburgh

Diageo has formally submitted plans to "transform" visitor facilities at two distilleries in the north of Scotland.

The spirits giant said planning applications had been filed for Cardhu in Speyside and Clynelish in Sutherland, after public consultation.

The move is part of a £150m investment in Scotch whisky tourism by Diageo.

Cardhu and Clynelish are among four distilleries which will be "thematically linked" to a new Johnnie Walker visitor attraction in Edinburgh.

Other visitor distilleries, including Lagavulin, Talisker, Glen Ord, Oban, Dalwhinnie, Blair Athol, Cragganmore and Royal Lochnagar, will also see investment.

Diageo hopes the move will encourage visitors to travel to Scotland's "extraordinary" rural communities.

Image copyright Diageo Image caption Artist's impression of the planned Clynelish upgrade

Both Cardhu and Clynelish have strong ties to Johnnie Walker, with Cardhu being the first distillery to be acquired by John Walker & Sons in 1893.

Clynelish Distillery shares its location with the iconic Brora Distillery, which closed in 1983.

Diageo said work had already started to bring Brora back into production as part of a separate £35m investment programme that will also revive distilling at Port Ellen Distillery on Islay.