Image copyright Getty Images

A tribunal has ruled that Lloyds Banking Group did not have the right to end a £100bn-plus contract with asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA).

An arbitration panel found Lloyds was not entitled to give notice to end an investment management agreement between the firms in early 2018.

Lloyds had claimed it could terminate the agreement due to competition issues with its Scottish Widows business.

It cited the 2017 merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

The deal to manage the £109bn of assets was first taken on by Aberdeen Asset Management in 2014 when it bought Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) from Lloyds.

But there was a clause allowing Lloyds to end the mandate if Aberdeen merged with a competitor.

SLA chief executive Keith Skeoch said: "Now that the arbitration panel has ruled in our favour, we will carefully consider our next steps, working constructively with LBG (Lloyds) to bring the matter to resolution."

SLA added that, in the meantime, it would continue to manage the assets "in the best interests" of Lloyds customers.

Image copyright Standard Life Image caption Mr Skeoch said SLA would work "constructively" with Lloyds to "bring the matter to resolution"

A spokesman for Lloyds Bank-owned Scottish Widows said: "We are disappointed with the decision of the arbitration tribunal, and will look to discuss its outcome with Standard Life Aberdeen."

Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "This is a big victory for Standard Life Aberdeen, and a serious setback for Lloyds' new foray into wealth management."

He added: "Negotiations will now begin between Standard Life and Lloyds to find some sort of resolution.

"This could involve Standard Life Aberdeen remaining as manager of the assets until 2022, or Lloyds stumping up some cash for breaking the agreement early.

"We think there could even be a bit of mix and match, where Lloyds pays to release some assets to get its joint venture with Schroders up and running, while leaving some funds with Standard Life Aberdeen."