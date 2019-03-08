Image copyright Forrest Group Image caption ADF Architects worked on major projects such as the Radisson Red in Glasgow

A renowned Scottish architectural practice has ceased trading, with the loss of 27 jobs.

Liquidators were called in by ADF Architects on 25 February after the firm was hit by cash flow problems.

ADF had been in business for 30 years before its collapse.

The Glasgow-based firm had worked on a number of major projects, including the £30m Radisson Red hotel near the SSE Hydro and the £200m redevelopment of Glasgow Harbour.

Provisional liquidator Brian Milne, from accountants French Duncan, said: "The firm has had major cash flow problems this year and was unable to meet the wages bill in full at the end of January, having had to pay the balance once funds had cleared.

"The company did not have sufficient funds to pay the wages at the end of February so decided that they could not continue trading.

"The main reason for the liquidation was the delay or mothballing of a number of significant projects."

He added: "We shall be disposing of the main assets of the business which consists of work in progress and debtors.

"Unfortunately, the business cannot be sold as a going concern as it is not viable. "