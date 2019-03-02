Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The fund was announced as part of the Scottish budget deal

The distribution of a £50m Scottish government fund to improve struggling town centres has been revealed.

The largest beneficiary will be Fife Council, which is receiving £4.3m. Aberdeenshire has been allocated £3.3m, with £3m going to Glasgow and £2.6m to Edinburgh.

The smallest allocation - £660,000 - has been awarded to Inverclyde.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay said the funding would "stimulate and support" investment.

The fund was announced as part of the 2019-20 Scottish budget deal.

All 32 local authorities will receive a share of the cash, with councils deciding how to allocate the money in their areas.

'Diversify and flourish'

Mr Mackay said: "Town centres are facing challenges across Scotland in adapting to a changing retail climate, and it is important that we help them to diversify and adjust to overcome these challenges.

"I want to make sure we can keep life in our high streets, and ensure they continue to be thriving places for communities to live, work and enjoy.

"This £50m fund will enable local authorities to stimulate and support a wide range of investments which will encourage town centres to diversify and flourish, and create an increase in footfall through local improvements and partnerships."

Local authority body Cosla has welcomed the deal.

Its economy spokesman Steven Heddle said: "Local economic development drives so much of the other vital things that councils do on behalf of our communities.

"This was a message we promoted as part of our essential services campaign ahead of this year's budget. We were clear that inclusive growth must be supported through investment in local government.

He added: "We will continue to work with the Scottish government on our shared priority of inclusive growth and growing Scotland's economy."