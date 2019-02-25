Image copyright Total

The Unite union has set a series of strike dates in a dispute over proposed changes to rota patterns at several North Sea facilities.

The move came after more than 200 oil workers voted for industrial action.

The contractors involved work on the Total-operated Elgin-Franklin, North Alwyn and Dunbar platforms, as well as the Shetland gas plant.

A combination of 24-hour and three-hour strikes, and an overtime ban, will begin on 11 March and last five weeks.

Unite has said it is open to further negotiations.