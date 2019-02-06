Image caption The deal is expected to save about 300 jobs at TI's Greenock facility

A deal has been agreed to save a closure threatened semiconductor plant which employs 300 staff in Inverclyde.

Electronics manufacturer Diodes International said it would take over production at Texas Instruments (TI) in Greenock.

It comes after bosses at TI announced plans in 2016 to move the plant to more "cost-effective" sites overseas.

The Scottish government said the new deal would secure jobs and production in Greenock.

Diodes said the acquisition would support its expansion plans and that the deal was expected to be completed by spring 2019.

'Successful conclusion'

Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills Jamie Hepburn said: "I am pleased that Texas Instruments and Diodes have reached an agreement that will see continued production and employment in Greenock.

"The positive approach we have taken has helped to support this outcome and securing these jobs in Greenock would be a terrific result for all involved.

"The Scottish government and its agencies will continue to work closely with Diodes, Texas Instruments and our public sector partners to put this project on a path towards a successful conclusion."