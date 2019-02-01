Image copyright Graham's Image caption The proposal was rejected by Stirling Council and the Scottish government

The boss of one of Scotland's best-known dairy firms says there is a "good chance" an expansion plan will get the go-ahead after a "frustrating process".

Graham's The Family Dairy wants to build a new plant near Stirling funded by a housing development, which the Scottish government rejected.

Ministers are now having a re-think after judges overturned their decision.

Graham's managing director Robert Graham said he now hoped for a fairer hearing on the plans.

In 2014, the family-run company and developer Mactaggart and Mickel Homes put in a planning application for 600 houses at Airthrey Kerse, in Bridge of Allan.

'Frustrating process'

Graham's said it was the only site that could be used for new homes to deal with a housing shortage in the Stirling Council area.

Stirling councillors rejected the application in 2016 and the decision was later upheld by Scottish ministers.

However, senior judges at the Court of Session have now overturned that decision, saying the government failed to consider evidence of a potential long-term housing shortage in the area.

Image copyright Google Image caption Graham's says the land was ideal for dealing with a local housing shortage

Mr Graham told BBC radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Our development is based on dealing with this housing shortfall.

"What we expect next time round is to get a fair and balanced hearing.

"Going by what government procedures are, then we should have a good chance."

'Land supply'

Mr Graham said of the process: "It's really frustrating because it took two years for planning, then it's taken a further two years for our appeal.

"It's taken further time now for the Court of Session and they've been very quick in coming to a decision."

The Scottish government said it was considering its next steps.

That could mean a further appeal to the courts.

Stirling Council said it was not part of the Court of Session case, but has maintained its position that "it has sufficient housing land supply".

Mr Graham said his company's plans to build a £40m processing plant came at a time when the dairy industry, "has a lot going for it".

"Dairy is very much aligned to health trends - customers looking for products that are high in protein but are natural and healthy," he said.