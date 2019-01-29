Image copyright M&Co

Independent fashion retailer M&Co is cutting 59 jobs.

The Renfrewshire-based business, which employs over 3,000 staff, said the bulk of the redundancies would be from its headquarters at Inchinnan.

"Four or five" posts in London, of a workforce of about 120, will also be closed.

The family run firm said it was reviewing its operations with an increased focus on e-commerce.

Most staff work across the 269 stores, but 400 are based at its offices in Inchinnan and London.

At the headquarters - where 223 people are currently employed - 28 roles are at risk of compulsory redundancy and 27 members of staff have taken voluntary redundancy, according to M&Co.

Redundancy offer

It said staff have been offered double the statutory redundancy pay, and have been told they do not need to work their notice periods.

A spokesman for M&Co said it would try to reallocate staff affected into other roles within the company.

He added: "Having undertaken a detailed, strategic review of the business over recent months, an increased focus on our fast-growing e-commerce operation and further investment in IT are key priorities for us.

"These latest changes, whilst regrettable, are vital to ensure we are in the best possible shape to capitalise on the future developments in our sector."

On its website, M&Co, which is the brand name of Mackays Stores Group, said that some staff members had been with the company for 30 years. It added that almost a quarter of staff had worked there for more than 10 years.

The business also has international franchises across 10 countries.