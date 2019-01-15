Image copyright Osborne+Co Image caption The met Tower is a well-known landmark in Glasgow

A well-known Glasgow landmark has been sold for extensive redevelopment.

The former City of Glasgow College building, known as the Met Tower, became a prominent marker for the "People Make Glasgow" campaign launched ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

The pink-clad office block dominates the north side of the city's George Square and has been acquired by developers Osborne+Co.

Plans for the project include office space and serviced apartments.

Osborne+Co and its joint venture partner Scotsbridge Holdings will extensively refurbish the B-listed tower on Hanover Street to satisfy demand from the expanding Glasgow business district.

Hundreds of jobs

Its former owner, the City of Glasgow College, is now established on two new campuses - City Campus on Cathedral Street and Riverside Campus on Thistle Street, next to the Clyde.

The development is expected to generate hundreds of jobs for the construction industry and, once complete, accommodate up to 1,200 employees.

Image caption The tower can be seen from the city's George Square

Will Hean from Osborne+Co said: "This acquisition will allow us to capitalise on Glasgow's current supply demand imbalance, with the market currently characterised by a dearth of flexible Grade A office space and significant pent-up occupier demand.

"We will work with the council, Historic Environment Scotland and the wider city community to deliver a refurbishment that the city will be proud of and which will attract major inward investment."