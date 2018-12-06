Image copyright MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Image caption MHI Vestas will supply 100 9.5MW wind turbines for the Moray East project

A Danish firm has secured a deal to supply 100 turbines for a major offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The consortium behind the 950MW Moray East project have placed a firm order with Aarhus-based MHI Vestas Offshore Wind for its V164 9.5MW turbines.

Moray East is to be built about 14 miles (22km) off the Caithness coast in the Moray Firth.

The project is a joint venture involving EDP Renewables, Engie and Diamond Generating Europe.

Construction of the wind farm, which could generate enough power for 950,000 homes, is expected to get under way next year.

'Landmark project'

Project director for Moray East, Oscar Diaz, said: "Moray East is a landmark project for the offshore wind industry, delivering sustainable, renewable generation at a highly competitive power price."

Mr Diaz added that the project would "bring new opportunities" to areas including Fraserburgh, where the wind farm's operations and maintenance base will be located.

Last month the consortium announced that Invergordon's Port of Cromarty Firth would be used for storing parts needed for constructing the wind farm.

MHI Vestas is a 50-50 joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.