A vaping retailer has been named as Scotland's fastest-growing private business.

Edinburgh-based Vaporized was 24th in the Sunday Times Virgin Atlantic Top 100, which ranks UK companies by sales growth.

It achieved average annual growth of 97% over the last three years, reaching sales of £22.7m last year.

Vaporized was established in 2012 with a single store in Leith and now has more than 110 stores throughout the UK.

The company recently announced plans to boost that number to more than 300 by 2021.

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) has valued the overall UK market at about £1bn.

Director Doug Mutter said Vaporized was "one of Scotland's 21st Century business success stories".

He added: "Vaping represents a huge public health opportunity and we expect the market will continue to grow as increasing numbers of smokers recognise its effectiveness in helping people to quit smoking."

Aberdeenshire-based BrewDog was the only other Scottish company to make the Top 100 list.

The brewer showed average annual growth of 56% over the past three years, with sales amounting to £111.6m last year. BrewDog came in at 71 on the list, nine places lower than last year.