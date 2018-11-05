Scotland business

Aberdeen International Airport managing director named as Steve Szalay

  • 5 November 2018
Steve Szalay Image copyright NEWSLINE MEDIA
Image caption Steve Szalay takes up the post later this month

The new managing director of Aberdeen International Airport has been named.

Steve Szalay - who takes up the post on 13 November - replaces Carol Benzie, who stepped down earlier this year.

He has held a series of senior executive roles within the aviation sector.

Mr Szalay said: "I'm relishing the opportunity of leading a business that plays such an important role in supporting the connectivity and success of the north east."

