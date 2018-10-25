Image copyright Google Image caption Artemis Intelligent Power at Loanhead

The Scottish digital sector has been boosted by two further deals, with new investment and jobs for the Lothians.

London software firm Mudano has chosen the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh for its research and development base.

And in a separate deal, Artemis Intelligent Power is expected to create a manufacturing unit near its base in Loanhead, Midlothian.

It follows the sale of a majority stake by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of Japan to Danish engineering firm Danfoss.

With its first office in Scotland, Mudano is aiming to create up to 40 jobs, designing software for project management using artificial intelligence.

Impressed

The company said it was impressed by the capital's skills base which has been built up around numerous other technology companies.

The £7m investment by Murado has been backed by a £2.6m grant from the Scottish government - an unusually high sum to support that level of job creation.

Artemis specialises in applying digital technology to hydraulic engineering to improve the efficiency of heavy machinery.

Earlier in the week, ZoneFox, a cyber-security firm that spun out of Edinburgh Napier University, was taken over by a large Californian company, Fortinet.

The Scottish company is focused on identifying insider staff threats to data in computer systems, while the US company sells packages of cloud-based software to identify external risks.