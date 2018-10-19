Jobs lost as furnishing firm collapses

Image copyright Google Image caption First Furnishings operated from Broxburn as well as Glasgow

Nearly 60 workers have been laid off in West Lothian and Glasgow following the collapse of a furnishing business.

Administrators from KPMG were called in after First Furnishings Ltd (FFL) incurred substantial losses.

FFL supplied and installed furniture, flooring and white goods to local authorities, housing associations, letting agents and charities.

All 57 employees - 27 in Broxburn and 30 in Glasgow - have been made redundant.

Established in 2004, the company generated turnover of £5.8m in the year to 31 March, with the majority of revenue linked to contracts with local authorities.

KPMG said that despite significant income growth in recent years, increased costs and contractual obligations led to "acute cash flow difficulties".

Joint administrator Blair Nimmo said: "As a result of the difficult financial position facing the company, we had no choice but to make all employees redundant.

"We will be working with affected employees and relevant government agencies to ensure a full range of support is available.

"We are also exploring the possibility of securing a sale of the company's business and assets and would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible."