The value of Scotch whisky exports climbed by 10.8% to almost £2bn in the first half of this year, according to new figures.

Analysis of HMRC data by the Scotch Whisky Association also showed a year-on-year increase of 5.6% in the volume of exports, to 558 million bottles.

Single malts continued to grow in popularity, with exports up 14.4% on the same period last year, to £550m.

They now make up 28% of the value of all Scotch shipped overseas.

Exports of blended Scotch whisky also grew, rising by 8.9% to £1.26bn.

Sales to China were up by 34.8%, to £36.3m, while exports to India increased by 44.4%, to about £56m.

The US remains the largest overseas market by value, at more than £400m, with France the largest by volume, at almost 90 million bottles.

The European Union remains the biggest regional destination for Scotch, accounting for 39% of the volume of exports and 31% of their value.

The Scotch Whisky Association said the EU figures underscored the importance to the industry of the UK achieving a smooth exit from the EU.

Chief executive Karen Betts said: "It's hugely encouraging to see Scotch whisky exports continue to grow - and at double-digit rates - in the first half of this year.

"Scotch whisky is a luxury spirit, crafted with care in Scotland, and enjoyed all over the world - in established markets like the EU and emerging markets like India and China."

Earlier this week, Highland distillery Tomatin announced that it had achieved significant growth for its single malt whisky in the US.

The company said it sold more than 35,000 cases of branded product stateside in 2017, amounting to almost £2m worth of sales.