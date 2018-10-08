Image copyright Osborne & Co Image caption Those behind the plans say the Argyle Street development will be able to accommodate up to 4,000 people

Plans have been lodged for a £95m office development in Glasgow's International Financial Services District (IFSD).

A detailed planning application for the 283,000 sq ft project was submitted by real estate developer Osborne and Co.

The Argyle Street development will be able to accommodate up to 4,000 people.

Developers said the move followed "positive consultation" with city council planners, Historic Environment Scotland and the local community.

The offices would be located on the south side of Argyle Street, bounded by Robertson Street and York Street.

The application includes the demolition of a Grade B listed building, which Osborne and Co said had been found to be "beyond repair".

Director Conor Osborne said the new development would deliver "a meaningful boost" to the local economy, with jobs in construction and local apprenticeships, as well as improvements to the city's infrastructure.

He added: "It will provide a competitive edge for the city, giving Glasgow a high-calibre development to attract blue-chip occupiers, and demonstrate the city is ready to support inward investment."