Image copyright Brewdog Image caption Brewdog founder James Watt said the offer was made without his company's knowledge or consent

Scottish craft brewer Brewdog has pulled out of a tie-up with a US beer maker after it offered free drinks to Donald Trump supporters.

Ellon-based Brewdog had planned a series of events with Scofflaw at bars across the UK this weekend.

The American firm said anyone backing President Trump could get "beered up redneck style free of charge".

Brewdog founder James Watt said the offer had nothing to do with his company and scrapped all the events.

Mr Watt posted on Twitter: "The Scofflaw release was announced without our knowledge or consent.

"We are in no way aligned with their position and we will of course be cancelling all the events and sending all of the beer back.

"We care about beer and people. Not hate."

Last year, Brewdog launched a protest beer against President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Make Earth Great Again been featured on its label a polar bear fighting with a robot version of the American president.