A North Lanarkshire engineering services firm has announced plans to create dozens of jobs after securing a six-figure investment from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE).

Cumbernauld-based ID Systems UK said it would create 80 posts over five years as a result of the funding boost.

UKSE is the Tata Steel subsidiary set up to assist growing companies in traditional steel areas.

ID Systems provides services for water, industrial and commercial clients.

They include mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation and telemetry services.

ID Systems benefited in 2016 from a previous round of funding from UKSE, which saw them create an additional 120 jobs in the Glasgow and Lanarkshire areas.

Managing director Iain Doherty said: "The markets we currently operate in have a strong pipeline of capital programmes for the next 10 years, and our forecast indicates that we will double in size within the next three years.

"With this rate of growth, UKSE's commitment is vital to us."