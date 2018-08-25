Image caption The assembly is the first in a series being held ahed of the party's autumn conference

About 400 people have attended the first of several SNP events being held to debate a new economic blueprint for independence.

The national assembly meeting was held in Ayr, South Ayrshire, to gather party members' views on the findings of the Growth Commission.

Two further national assemblies are due to take place in Aviemore and Edinburgh next month.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said he was delighted with the turnout.

He said: "This is so valuable as we build a fresh case for an independent Scotland."

The Growth Commission, set up by Nicola Sturgeon and chaired by former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson, was published in May, setting out a series of recommendations for the economy in an independent Scotland.

Its proposals include keeping Sterling initially, without a formal currency union after Scotland leaves the UK.

'Realistic approach'

A separate Scottish currency could be set up after a period of about a decade, but only if six key economic tests were met, the commission said.

The move would see the Bank of England continue to set interest rates and other monetary policy in the years after independence.

The commission also said it would take 10 years to get Scotland's deficit rate under control while an independent Scotland would take up to 25 years to match the economic performance of other small countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway and New Zealand.

The first minister has insisted the report sets out an alternative to Westminster's "austerity" but the document has been criticised by some "Yes" supporters.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland ahead of the meeting in Ayr, Mr Brown said the commission had presented a "very realistic hard-headed approach", but he added "of course it may be the case that members of the party have a different point of view and that's why we're having these national assemblies".

Asked about some members' objections to retaining Sterling, Mr Brown added: "I can say from the meetings I've had so far, there are some views along those lines in terms of the currency - people not happy with sticking with the pound for that period of time.

"But that would be a minority in the discussions I've had so far, and we'll find out what the strength of feeling is (at the national assembly)."